CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 425,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 438,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.72 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (EKG.V) (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc develops advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company's technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CardioComm Solutions Inc. (EKG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioComm Solutions Inc. (EKG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.