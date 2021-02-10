Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY):

2/9/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/9/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/8/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/22/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/29/2020 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

