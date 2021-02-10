Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,120.33

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,120.33 and traded as high as $1,373.50. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,317.50, with a volume of 964,440 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

