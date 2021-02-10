Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.20

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

