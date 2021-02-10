Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $42,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 116,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 100,689 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

