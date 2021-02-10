Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.74 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00232591 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,891,757,417 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

