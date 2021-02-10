Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.
CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 61,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
