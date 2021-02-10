Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 61,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

