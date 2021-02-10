Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $67.53 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 153.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 213.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $67.53 million and approximately $358.98 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00115343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00086635 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202313 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,342,721 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

