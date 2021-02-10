CasinoCoin (CSC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.30 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $19,224.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00283659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00110256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00405034 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013325 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,093 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

