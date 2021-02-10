Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,366,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 820,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

The company has a market cap of $378.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

