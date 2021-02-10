Caspian (CSP) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $11,276.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.71 or 0.01129068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.49 or 0.05541915 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045037 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

