Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 14.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was down 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $49.29. Approximately 10,309,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,243,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $3,319,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

