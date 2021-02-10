Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $2,737,287.50 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. 414,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.