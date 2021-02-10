Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.81

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.81 and last traded at $104.70, with a volume of 4013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,780,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $915,375.00. Insiders have sold 331,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,632 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

