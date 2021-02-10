Castle Price Up 134.8% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 68.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $18,607.48 and $20.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded 134.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00330107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00031349 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $797.03 or 0.01794160 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,943,251 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

