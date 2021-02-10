Castweet Market Capitalization Reaches $439,431.36 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $439,431.36 and approximately $30,545.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.43 or 0.00452509 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000120 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00128430 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.