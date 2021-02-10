Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $978.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $978.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Catalent posted sales of $760.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,828,011. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $124.48.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

