Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,461 shares of company stock valued at $37,707,404 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.86. 22,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $542.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.