Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 48.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $41,427.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

