CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Head to Head Review

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

This table compares CB Financial Services and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $60.47 million 1.73 $14.33 million $2.38 8.12 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia $133.11 million 2.34 $33.17 million $1.48 8.64

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services -15.62% 6.05% 0.65% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 17.12% 7.23% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CB Financial Services and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 0 2 0 0 2.00

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.72%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CB Financial Services pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia beats CB Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated its main office and 23 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset based lending, as well as mobile banking application services for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated forty-five full-service branches, which included thirty-eight in Virginia and seven in Maryland. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.