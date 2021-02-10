cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $7.00. cbdMD shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 88,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YCBD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in cbdMD by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in cbdMD by 31.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the third quarter valued at $187,000.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

