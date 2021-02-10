CDW Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.
CDW has increased its dividend payment by 123.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.
