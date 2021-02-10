CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $157.00 and last traded at $156.68, with a volume of 3877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CDW by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in CDW by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

