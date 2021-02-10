Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FUN opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

