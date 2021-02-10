Celeum (CLX) Achieves Market Cap of $1,772.55

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 95.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Celeum has traded down 95.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a market cap of $1,772.55 and $5.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00051612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00281359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00129517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00074808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00089324 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00199311 BTC.

Celeum Token Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

