Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Down 8.5%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 16,096,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 19,003,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

