Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0137 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 70.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,550,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,168. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

