Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 786,750 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.33% of Cenovus Energy worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

