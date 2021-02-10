Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.26. 6,022,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

