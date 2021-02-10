Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,777. The company has a market cap of C$16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

