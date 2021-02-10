Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.97

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as high as $53.26. Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 9,782,469 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

