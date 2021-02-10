Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 3.3% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

