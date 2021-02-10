Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,552. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

