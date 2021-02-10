Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.06.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 2,263,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,127,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,552. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

