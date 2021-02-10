CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) Trading Down 1.8%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.06. 11,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 28,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

