CF Industries (CF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:CF opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

