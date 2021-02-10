CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of CGI worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

GIB stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.