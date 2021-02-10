CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.15

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.15 and traded as high as $101.70. CGI shares last traded at $100.75, with a volume of 460,979 shares traded.

GIB.A has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

