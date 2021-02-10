Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.46. 1,092,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,005,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $71.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

