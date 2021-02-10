Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

