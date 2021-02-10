Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 3.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.35. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

