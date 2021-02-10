Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $112.00. Chase shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 19,019 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $137,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,579.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $805,060. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chase by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

