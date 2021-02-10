Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.90. 6,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

