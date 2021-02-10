Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 15,896 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $56,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 92.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.38. 25,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day moving average is $249.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

