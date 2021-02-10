Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $508.16 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $531.49 and a 200-day moving average of $501.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

