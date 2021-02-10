Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,248 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $126,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. 141,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

