Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) rose 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 120,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 72,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock has a market cap of $407.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $25,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,200,723.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,008. 72.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

