Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Cap of $159.71 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $159.71 million and $106.07 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

