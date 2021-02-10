Chiliz Price Tops $0.0289 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $157.00 million and approximately $86.50 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.