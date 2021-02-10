China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Down 10.7%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 651,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 583,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

